Leann Rimes would love to have kids of her own with her husband Eddie Cibrian ''one day''.

The 35-year-old singer - who has no children of her own - is step-parent to her husband's two sons Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, whom he has with his ex-wife Brandi Glanville, and whilst she ''loves'' the two boys, she has admitted she would consider starting a family of her own with the actor in the future.

When asked about having children, she said: ''Maybe one day. I mean, I love my stepkids and I get plenty on my plate with them. So, I'm cool at the moment.''

The 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' singer added that whilst she doesn't get broody very often, she does sometimes sit and think about being a mother, although she can't work out what triggers the feeling.

Asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' if she gets baby fever, she said: ''No, not at the moment. ''Actually, I get it every once in a while! I'm trying to figure out what it is that stirs it. I haven't figured that out yet, because every once in a while I'll be like, 'What is making me want a baby, like, right now?' I haven't figured that out yet, but it hasn't stuck.''

Meanwhile, LeAnn admitted last year that whilst becoming a step-parent has ''pushed her buttons'', she also understands that the ''learning experience'' is helping her learn to grow as a person.

The 'How Do I Live' singer said: ''When I was first around the kids, I didn't know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I didn't have about me. It's been a really big learning experience for me. It's pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself.

''It's been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that. That responsibility, to help raise kids, it's something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it's a new experience every day.''