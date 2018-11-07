Leann Rimes was stunned to realise she first met her husband when she was just 14 years old.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actress met Eddie Cibrian while working on 'Northern Lights' in 2008, while they were both married to other people, and they got engaged two years later, but both were shocked when they unearthed a picture of their younger selves at a fan appreciation event.

LeAnn - who married Eddie seven years ago - explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Well, we don't remember meeting each other. No, but there is a photo of it, clearly, and it is odd.

''We both were like, 'Wait, what?' I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing 'Young and the Restless'.

''He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it.''

The couple are currently preparing for the festive season but the 'How Do I Live' hitmaker doesn't think she'll ever get a better gift than her engagement ring.

Asked her best ever Christmas present, she said: ''I got engaged on Christmas eve, so that. That's a good one for sure.''

And LeAnn and 45-year-old Eddie - who has Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, from his marriage to Brandi Glanville - have a number of holiday traditions that they celebrate each year.

She said: ''We usually go over to his parents. They make this huge Cuban feast and then we come home and I will leave like a trail of candy canes from their doors to the tree.''

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' singer recently admitted she would like to have children of her own with Eddie one day.

When asked about having children, she said: ''Maybe one day. I mean, I love my stepkids and I get plenty on my plate with them. So, I'm cool at the moment.''