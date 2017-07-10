Leann Rimes' husband borrows her beauty products.

The 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' hitmaker has revealed her spouse Eddie Cibrian has been known to try her skincare products in the past and ''really loved'' them.

She said: ''I had some La Mer and he was like, 'Let me try that,' and he ended up really loving it! I think guys get curious about our stuff every once in a while.''

Whilst skincare is really important to the 34-year-old singer, she admits she doesn't wear much make-up when she's not on stage.

She shared: ''Unless I'm on stage, I don't wear a lot of make-up. The most I might put on is a bit of concealer and some bronzer.

''I love Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher concealer pen and La Mer The Reparative SkinTint tinted moisturiser.''

And LeAnn admits touring can be tough on her so she enjoys massages to relax.

She said: ''I put a lot of strain on my body with all the travelling and performing I do, so I love a massage.''

Meanwhile, when it comes to fashion, the blonde singer prefers to shop online and likes going for a relaxed look with her fashion choices.

She explained to Express.co.uk: ''I usually shop online. I love anything from Shopbop.com, Revolve.com and Net-a-Porter.com, but I also find some cute things in Zara and H&M. One of my favourite designers is Isabel Marant - I've always been a huge fan of her boots ...

''[My style is] very relaxed. I'm a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl most of the time. Comfort is my main thing ... Victoria Beckham's style is simple and tailored. I'm a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's simplicity, too. She's always beautifully done, but not too fussy, and that is totally my kind of style.''