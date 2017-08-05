Leann Rimes has a ''meditation area'' in her home.

The 34-year-old singer - who is married to Eddie Cibrian - has admitted she has a designated area in her house, which she goes to to ''recharge'' her mind and body after a hectic day.

The 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' hitmaker explained: ''I have a meditation area at my house and it's nice to go back to that space and recharge.''

And the powerhouse has admitted the practice has helped her to ''slow down'' and to calm down over the weekend.

She explained: ''Meditation has helped my brain slow down in a good way. For me, it's the perfect way to chill out at a weekend, along with spending time with the people I love.''

As well as a spot of meditating over the weekend the blonde-haired beauty will also spend quality time with her partner and his children Mason, 14, and Jake, 10, - who he has with his former flame Brandi Glanville - and the star ensures the family sit down together to enjoy each other's company when the entire brood visit.

Speaking about her typical routine, she explained: ''On a Sunday we might have the kids and we all just hang round the pool, swimming and relaxing. We also love eating together - it's so important to sit down and take some time and enjoy each other's company.''

However, LeAnn will also tap into her more adventurous side with her spouse and will hop on the back of his Harley Davidson motorbike to explore California together because she ''loves'' the freedom of driving around incognito.

Speaking to The Daily Express newspapers Saturday magazine, she said: ''Usually we go for a ride on a Saturday afternoon. Eddie has a Harley Davidson so we travel around California. I love the freedom you feel on a motorbike and that nobody knows who you are. If we're not doing that, we normally go for a hike in the hills.''