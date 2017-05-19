Leann Rimes thinks the secret to her long and happy marriage is ''fun date nights.''

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker has been with her husband Eddie Cibrian for eight years after they embarked on an extramarital affair while working on the TV film 'Northern Lights' in 2009 and, although many people assumed they wouldn't last, she believes they've remained in love because they make time for themselves.

Eddie said: ''[The secret to they're success is] stepping out for fun date nights!''

However, sometimes they're not alone as the 43-year-old actor shares custody of his sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with his ex-wife Brandi Glanville, but LeAnn doesn't mind because she loves the boys to bits and likes it when they get involved.

She explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's been good. I think respect has been a big thing for us, and stepping out for date night. I mean, we do, we have the kids half the time, so there's always kids involved, so it's nice to get out and kind of remember what it was like when you were first dating every once in awhile.''

The 34-year-old beauty is currently working on some new material and has admitted she sometimes takes her inspiration from Mason and Jake.

She said: ''I get inspired by life all the time.

''Family, the kids inspire me ... trials and tribulations inspire me. Just everything. Life is one, big creative canvas for me, which is fun. It's a great way to live.''

Meanwhile, LeAnn recently revealed that she's finally on good terms with Brandi after they locked horns when news about their affair came to light just under a decade ago.

The blonde star admitted it had been a ''rough road'' in the subsequent eight years, saying it was something she wouldn't ''wish on anyone''.

When asked if she and the former model are on amicable terms, she replied: ''Um, yeah, at the moment! Ha ha. It's been a rough road. I do not recommend it or wish it on anyone. My confidence got knocked down a lot and I had to find my way back.''