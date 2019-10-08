Leah Remini says Jennifer Lopez has a ''vision'' for her wedding day.

The 'King of Queens' actress is good friends with the 'Hustlers' star - who is currently planning her nuptials with fiance Alex Rodriguez - and while no date has been publicly announced, she thinks the 50-year-old singer will already have something special planned.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Jennifer's a planner. She's amazing. She has vision. She knows exactly what she wants. I don't think it's gonna be hard for her to do that.''

However, the 49-year-old actress admitted she isn't expecting to be a bridesmaid for the big day, but she'd be delighted just to be invited to the ceremony.

She said: ''You know, she has sisters, so that's a tough one. I wouldn't expect it. I would just be happy to be there.''

Leah also voiced her approval for Jennifer's 44-year-old partner, as she heaped praise on the instant chemistry she had with the baseball star.

She added: ''Sometimes, things just click. If things are meant to be, they're meant to be. And I love seeing her happy.''

Meanwhile, the loved-up couple staged a lavish engagement party in Los Angeles last month as they toasted their impending wedding at the home of singer Carole Bayer Sager in Bel Air, where they were joined by friends and family.

An insider said: ''It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting. It was held both indoors and outdoors.''

Jennifer and Alex were joined at the bash by their children and their loved ones.

They were also joined by some of their celebrity pals, including Leah and producer Benny Medina.

The source added: ''It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement.''