Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris are to return for 'Bond 25'.
Lea Seydoux is to return for 'Bond 25'.
The 33-year-old actress portrayed Bond girl Dr Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she looks set to reprise her role after support from Daniel Craig - who is to play the suave spy for a fifth time in the forthcoming film - and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Fukunaga - who will be helming his first Bond movie - told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Lea will be returning.''
Franchise regulars Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris are also set to return for the as-yet untitled 25th movie in the series.
Speaking about the British trio, the director added: ''You have some of the best actors in the world here.
''Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?''
In 'Spectre', Seydoux's psychologist alter-ego Swann got hot and steamy with Bond in the freezing Austrian Alps.
She is the daughter of Mr. White - played by Jesper Christensen - and helped the spy identify the criminal and terrorist organisation SPECTRE.
Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September, after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.
Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary.
''His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''
Boyle's decision to depart the project was announced on the movie's official Twitter page in August.
The post read: ''Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25 (sic)''
'Bond 25' is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...
Gustave may be aloof and snobbish in many ways, but he's also extremely charming with...