Lea Seydoux is to return for 'Bond 25'.

The 33-year-old actress portrayed Bond girl Dr Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she looks set to reprise her role after support from Daniel Craig - who is to play the suave spy for a fifth time in the forthcoming film - and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Fukunaga - who will be helming his first Bond movie - told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Lea will be returning.''

Franchise regulars Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris are also set to return for the as-yet untitled 25th movie in the series.

Speaking about the British trio, the director added: ''You have some of the best actors in the world here.

''Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?''

In 'Spectre', Seydoux's psychologist alter-ego Swann got hot and steamy with Bond in the freezing Austrian Alps.

She is the daughter of Mr. White - played by Jesper Christensen - and helped the spy identify the criminal and terrorist organisation SPECTRE.

Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September, after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary.

''His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''

Boyle's decision to depart the project was announced on the movie's official Twitter page in August.

The post read: ''Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25 (sic)''

'Bond 25' is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.