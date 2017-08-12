Lea Seydoux had ''too much freedom'' as a child.

The 'Spectre' actress' parents split up when she was just three years old, and though she appreciates the fact she quickly learned to trust herself and her instinct, she has vowed her three-month-old son George - who she has with boyfriend Andre Meyer - will have a very different upbringing.

She said: ''My [upbringing] was wrong in some points. In some points it was bad, in some it was good.

''What I loves is that I was able to dream. It was not like tiny bourgeois. It was open minded.

''From a very young age, I was allowed to do whatever I wanted. It was good in the sense I became responsible for myself, I learnt to trust myself and my instincts. But at the same time, it was, like, too much freedom...

''I don't want George to have the same childhood as me. I want George to be a real child. To be free to experience his childhood. To feel like a child.''

The 32-year-old actress has vowed to do everything she can to make her son ''better'' than her.

She said: ''I want him to be better than me, a better human being. I want him to be more intelligent. I want him to be more cultured. I want him to feel free.''

When she was a child, Lea admits she was ''very shy'' and frequently retreated to be alone.

She said: ''I was quite... sad. I was very shy. Very shy. I was always the little one in the shadow. Can you say that? Sitting in the corner.''

Despite her unconventional upbringing, the 'Blue Is the Warmest Colour' actress insists her parents were not ''losers'' and she doesn't hold ill feeling towards them.

She told Tatler magazine: ''It's difficult to build yourself with parents who are losers. My parents were not losers and I prefer that. They were not the best parents, but they are interesting people.''