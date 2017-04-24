Lea Michele has implied a song from her new album is about her late boyfriend Cory Monteith.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress - who had been dating her 'Glee' co-star for over a year when he died from an overdose in 2013 - likes the fact she can keep ''secrets'' about her inspirations and refused to directly confirm speculation her new song 'Hey You' is about her former lover.

Asked by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby if Cory had inspired the track on UK TV show 'This Morning', she simply said: ''Isn't it funny I get to keep secrets and maybe tell people or not.

''This is what I love about my concerts. I get to open up to my fans about what the songs are about.

''Most of the songs are so inspirational and inspiring. They are about love. There are break-up songs and motivational ones.

''I have a great fan base, especially young girls, and I want to deliver those uplifting thoughts that anything is possible.''

Lea is releasing a new solo album, 'Places', her first new material in three years, and she gave a very ''emotional'' performance of her new material in London on Friday (21.04.17).

She said of the show: ''It was amazing. It was such an emotional night for me. Being able to record this album outside of 'Glee' made me able to find my own sound.

''I drew inspiration from people and from my theatrical background but there are some songs that are pop-influenced. It sounds more like me.''

The 'Scream Queens' star recently admitted she still finds it hard to talk about Cory.

She said: ''It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about.

''But it just felt so beautiful. It wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love.

''I love it so much and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life. I don't talk much about beyond that.''