Lea Michele would love to make a 'Glee' spin-off.

The 32-year-old actress - who played Rachel Berry on Fox's musical comedy drama from 2009 until its final series in 2015 - marked the 10th anniversary of the show's debut with a fan Q&A session on social media, and she left no doubt about whether she'd be prepared to return to her breakthrough role a decade later.

Asked about the possibility of her reprising the part for a spin-off on her Instagram Story, she simply replied: ''In a heartbeat.''

It's clear Lea still has very fond memories of her time working on the show, and she admitted it's still very difficult for her to choose just one special moment.

When another follower quizzed her on her favourite memory, the star said: ''There are too many to pick just one!''

Meanwhile, Lea - who tied the knot with Zandy Reich in front of friends and family in Napa, California in March this year - admitted that she can ''definitely'' see herself wearing her ''very sexy'' Monique Lhuillier mini wedding dress ''from time to time''.

She said: ''For the dancing dress after the reception, Monique Lhuillier made this amazing dress for me. From her new collection she has this very sexy, black mini dress with long sleeves, and she [made] it special for me, in white.

''I could definitely see myself putting that dress on from time to time, if I can fit into it after the wedding, I just love it so much, and I will find an excuse to wear that dress, again and again.''

Lea and Zandy got engaged last April but the 'Glee' star previously insisted she would have dumped her fiancé if they didn't ''travel well together.''

She shared: ''When you're meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together. Luckily, when we first met, we realised that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key I think.

''We love travelling, he's so well travelled. It's funny - he's been to a lot of places, I've been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I've been to he's never been to, and where he's been to I've never been to. So we're excited to show each other, but also get to explore new places together.''