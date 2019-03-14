Lea Michele wants ''an excuse'' to wear her wedding reception dress ''again and again''.

The 32-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Rachel Berry in 'Glee' - tied the knot with Zandy Reich in front of friends and family in Napa, California, on Saturday (09.03.19) and admitted that she can ''definitely'' see herself wearing her ''very sexy'' Monique Lhuillier mini dress ''from time to time''.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''For the dancing dress after the reception, Monique Lhuillier made this amazing dress for me. From her new collection she has this very sexy, black mini dress with long sleeves, and she [made] it special for me, in white.

''I could definitely see myself putting that dress on from time to time, if I can fit into it after the wedding, I just love it so much, and I will find an excuse to wear that dress, again and again.''

The brunette beauty wore a white strapless gown and a long veil for the special occasion, which also reports that Lea wore her hair slicked back in a stylish updo and Lea gushed about her designer, claiming she ''gets chills'' when she thinks about Monique.

She said: ''I get chills when I think about Monique, and how much I love her. Monique is so beautiful, and so talented and she let me try on every single dress, But the last one I tried on was that one that I saw online and I absolutely loved it. In the entire wedding process, that was one of my most favourite moments, being at that fitting with Brad, and with my mom, and letting my mom see me wearing my wedding dress for the first time was so magical. Once she put it on, we knew. Joyful tears followed.''