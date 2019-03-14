Lea Michele admitted that she can ''definitely'' see herself wearing her ''very sexy'' Monique Lhuillier mini dress from her wedding reception ''from time to time''.
Lea Michele wants ''an excuse'' to wear her wedding reception dress ''again and again''.
The 32-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Rachel Berry in 'Glee' - tied the knot with Zandy Reich in front of friends and family in Napa, California, on Saturday (09.03.19) and admitted that she can ''definitely'' see herself wearing her ''very sexy'' Monique Lhuillier mini dress ''from time to time''.
In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''For the dancing dress after the reception, Monique Lhuillier made this amazing dress for me. From her new collection she has this very sexy, black mini dress with long sleeves, and she [made] it special for me, in white.
''I could definitely see myself putting that dress on from time to time, if I can fit into it after the wedding, I just love it so much, and I will find an excuse to wear that dress, again and again.''
The brunette beauty wore a white strapless gown and a long veil for the special occasion, which also reports that Lea wore her hair slicked back in a stylish updo and Lea gushed about her designer, claiming she ''gets chills'' when she thinks about Monique.
She said: ''I get chills when I think about Monique, and how much I love her. Monique is so beautiful, and so talented and she let me try on every single dress, But the last one I tried on was that one that I saw online and I absolutely loved it. In the entire wedding process, that was one of my most favourite moments, being at that fitting with Brad, and with my mom, and letting my mom see me wearing my wedding dress for the first time was so magical. Once she put it on, we knew. Joyful tears followed.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
Dorothy Gale is barely back in her Tornado-ravaged hometown in Kansas five minutes than she...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...