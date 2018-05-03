Lea Michele thought her boyfriend was joking when he proposed to her.

The 31-year-old actress got engaged to Zandy Reich last month and the news still hasn't sunk in properly.

Showing off her new four-carat elongated radiant cut diamond engagement ring on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said: ''I was so surprised, I kept saying, 'Stop joking around, stop joking around!'

''I keep thinking [the ring] is borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.''

Elsewhere on the show, the 'Scream Queens' star spoke of her astonishment at a bizarre online conspiracy theory that she's illiterate.

She said: ''I woke up one day and all of the sudden online someone had made a conspiracy video - 45 minute-long video trying to prove that I can't read or write.

''Not only do I have to memorize pages and pages, they said that Ryan Murphy would have to read the lines to me.

''Ryan called me, he was like, 'Do people think I have the time in my life to come and do this?'

''I got accepted to NYU. It's the most bizarre thing that's ever happened in my life.''

And the former 'Glee' actress thought the ''proof'' the theory was true was very flimsy.

She explained ''The proof was when I go on book signings that I'd be signing my name but I wouldn't actually be writing it, I'd be just posed [with the pen]. It was that and that my signature was sloppy.''

Lea and Zandy - who is the president of clothing company AYR - were first romantically linked in July 2017 having been friends for some time before they grew closer.

A source said at the time: ''They've been friends for a long time, a few years. Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now.''