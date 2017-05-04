Lea Michele sees songwriting as a ''form of therapy''.

The 'Scream Queens' star penned 'Hey You' about her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith and whilst it is about a difficult time in her life, she admits she gets ''joy and love'' from listening to the track.

She said: ''This is exactly how I'm feeling in my life right now. I want the world to hear it ... I like to keep certain things private [but] songwriting is a form of therapy.

''I love ['Hey You']. I think it is such a beautiful song, and it has such a beautiful message. Despite it being about a more sensitive subject matter, when I listen to it, my overall feeling that I get from it is just joy and love.

''People have a perception of who I am and where I'm at right now because of everything I've been through ... But I am so happy. And I feel so strong.''

And the 30-year-old singer feels she has the perfect balance between her personal and professional lives.

She told People magazine: ''I'm always making time to work out, to take care of myself, to just sit on the couch and binge-watch Netflix. That's what keeps me grounded.

''I feel very hopeful right now. I'm so blessed to have really incredible friends and my family ... and that personal-professional life balance. Whenever things are in that great sweet spot, that's when I'm most happy.''

