Lea Michele says songwriting is a ''form of therapy'' for her and enjoyed being able to open up about the sad death of her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on her new album 'Places'.
The 'Scream Queens' star penned 'Hey You' about her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith and whilst it is about a difficult time in her life, she admits she gets ''joy and love'' from listening to the track.
She said: ''This is exactly how I'm feeling in my life right now. I want the world to hear it ... I like to keep certain things private [but] songwriting is a form of therapy.
''I love ['Hey You']. I think it is such a beautiful song, and it has such a beautiful message. Despite it being about a more sensitive subject matter, when I listen to it, my overall feeling that I get from it is just joy and love.
''People have a perception of who I am and where I'm at right now because of everything I've been through ... But I am so happy. And I feel so strong.''
And the 30-year-old singer feels she has the perfect balance between her personal and professional lives.
She told People magazine: ''I'm always making time to work out, to take care of myself, to just sit on the couch and binge-watch Netflix. That's what keeps me grounded.
''I feel very hopeful right now. I'm so blessed to have really incredible friends and my family ... and that personal-professional life balance. Whenever things are in that great sweet spot, that's when I'm most happy.''
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously admitted talking about her ex Cory is a ''sensitive subject''.
She said: ''I wasn't originally thinking of including that on the album. It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about. But it just felt so beautiful. It wasn't about loss, it wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love.
''I love it so much, and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life. I don't talk much more beyond that. When you come to my concert, that's really when I open up and dive into what these songs personally mean to me.''
