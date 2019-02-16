According to Lea Michele, planning her wedding with the help of her former 'Glee' co-star Darren Criss is ''really special''.
The 32-year-old actress is engaged to Zandy Reich, but has been leaning on her long-time friend - who she's currently touring alongside - for wedding advice.
Lea said: ''If you would have told me during 'Glee' like, 'Hey, in a couple years you guys are going to both be on a tour together, both getting engaged at the same time, both planning your weddings at the same time' - it's so special.''
Darren, 32, is engaged to Mia Swier, and he's also been bouncing wedding ideas off his former co-star.
Speaking to People about her wedding preparations, Lea shared: ''Just having someone that we can talk to and be like, 'What are you doing for this?' and 'What are your thoughts on that?' It was really special.
''But also as friends to be in this very important moment of our life together. [It's] less about giving tips about planning, just sort of being able to look at someone that you love and be like, 'Oh wow, you know what this feels like right now.'''
Lea - who became engaged in April 2018 - previously revealed that her red-carpet experience has helped to prepare her for her wedding day.
The brunette beauty explained: ''I was fortunate that having dressed up for events for a very long time now, I do know what works for my body.
''I do know that I don't look well in a form-fitted dress - my stomach has always been my trouble area so I always stay away from that. It doesn't work for me. I also don't look good in things with tons of material because I'm only 5'2.
''So I knew those things going into the process, which were incredibly helpful.''
