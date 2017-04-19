Lea Michele finds talking about her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith a ''sensitive subject''.

The 'Glee' star wrote 'Hey You' about her late partner - who passed away in July 2013 from a drink and drug intoxication - but considered leaving the track off her LP 'Places' because she finds it hard to talk about her loss.

She said: ''I wasn't originally thinking of including that on the album. It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about. But it just felt so beautiful. It wasn't about loss, it wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love.

''I love it so much, and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life. I don't talk much more beyond that. When you come to my concert, that's really when I open up and dive into what these songs personally mean to me.

''At the end of the day, the song is pretty specific, and people are gonna make of it what they want, but I wanted to make a song about loss that wasn't necessarily sad. I wanted to show this beautiful moment and there's a little bit more of a deeper story that goes with it that I talk about in my concert.''

And the 30-year-old singer and actress focused on making sure the songs sounded like herself and not other artists.

Asked if she felt differently making her second album, she added to PrideSource: ''No, I just think that I was sort of influenced a little bit more personally. I was putting myself into a box! No one was really making me do anything - I was the one that was saying, 'I want a song that sounds like Katy Perry' and 'I want this song to sound like Kelly Clarkson.' But in the recording studio this time, I was like, 'No. It can't sound like anyone but me.'''