Lea Michele's husband gave her a ''wedding survival guide'' for Christmas last year to take the stress out of planning their big day.
The 33-year-old actress was delighted with the ''cute'' present she received from her then-fiance Zandy Reich because it helped take out all the stress of planning in the lead up to their big day this march.
She said: ''I just told my husband what I want for Christmas, which I've never done before and he is such a great gift giver.
''Last year, he gave me a wedding survival guide, which was the cutest thing ever. He made this beautiful box [with] labels and photos and it was all of my favourite things to help me get through wedding planning -- a gift certificate to a massage, a membership to this yoga place I love, a Sugarfish [restaurant] certificate. How cute is that?''
The 'Same Time, Next Christmas' actress admitted she and her spouse haven't yet established many holiday traditions but are looking forward to spending the festive season with her family.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Right now, we haven't got a lot of new traditions but this will be our third or fourth year where we're all together with my mom and dad.
''We do Christmas on the East Coast, we cook, we watch movies, my mom makes us wear ugly sweaters, we're in pyjamas all day, we sit outside by the fire ... it's just cozy.''
Lea has released a festive album, 'Christmas in the City', and admitted the record was inspired by her marital bliss.
She explained: ''I got married this year, and it was just a really wonderful, happy time and I thought the best way to encapsulate this amazing year would be to put out a Christmas album, which for me, just always reminds me of my favourite time of year -- being with my family, always so happy.
''And, I wanted to have the album be about New York, which is my hometown, even though I live on the West Coast now. The album's a little bit of a love letter to New York City, which is where I always spend the holidays.''
