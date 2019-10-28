Lea Michele feels like it was the ''right time'' to make a Christmas album.

The 'Glee' star says she is happier than ever at the moment, and therefore felt it was the best time for her to work on a holiday LP to share her happiness with the world.

She said: ''There's nothing happier than a Christmas record. For me especially, it just reminds me of so many amazing memories and feelings from growing up. That in conjunction with where I'm at personally right now, being a newlywed, I definitely felt like it was the right time. Bringing all of that happiness into the record definitely made a difference. You can hear it.''

And the 33-year-old actress and singer is excited for the release of 'Christmas in The City'.

She added: ''As a singer, I love Christmas music and it has always been my dream to make a Christmas album. When I was on Glee we did a ton of Christmas songs, and they were always the most fun to sing. I figured this is my third record and it just felt like the right time to come out with the next one and have it be a Christmas album. I love the holidays so much and I especially love Christmas in New York, since it is where I'm from. With all of those things combined, it felt like it was the perfect time in my life and in my career to come out with this album.''

Lea has sung a number of covers for the album but has also penned an original track, titled 'Christmas in New York', an ode to her home state.

She told Billboard: ''The whole theme of this record for me is really about coming home for the holidays. For me, that place is New York - it's where I was born and raised and worked on Broadway my entire life before moving to L.A. I really wanted to honour my city, and the best way I could really do that was to write a love song about it.''