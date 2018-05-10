Lea Michele has asked Jonathan Groff to be her maid of honour.

The 31-year-old actress recently got engaged to fashion executive Zandy Reich and she's asked her former 'Glee' co-star - who she also worked with in Broadway musical 'Spring Awakening' before they starred in the musical drama series together from 2010 to 2015 - to play a key role by her side on her big day.

Lea shared a picture of herself and Jonathan on Instagram on Wednesday (09.05.18), which she simply captioned: ''Maid of honor [hearts] (sic)''

The 'Scream Queens' actress recently admitted she thought it was a joke when Zandy popped the question.

She said: ''I was so surprised, I kept saying, 'Stop joking around, stop joking around!'

''I keep thinking [the ring] is borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.''

Lea previously used her Instagram account to announce her engagement.

Showing off her engagement ring on the photo sharing site, Lea simply captioned the photo: ''Yes.''

Lea was gifted with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring, which was personally designed for her by Zandy, who had recruited Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas to work on the piece.

Lea and Zandy - who is the president of clothing company AYR - were first romantically linked in July 2017.

A source said at the time: ''They've been friends for a long time, a few years. Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now.''

The singer and actress was dealt a tragic blow in recent years when her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith passed away in July 2013 at the age of 31.

Speaking about how she tried to overcome her heartache, she shared: ''Laughter is incredibly great medicine. Laughter is a wonderful thing for whatever is going on in your life. It's always going to be something that makes me feel good, no matter what's going on in my life ...

''I have great support from my family. My parents raised me with a really strong backbone and a really good head on my shoulders. My mom is my safety net in life, so I always know I can reach for the stars and push really hard. My mom and dad will always be there to catch me if I fall.''