Lea Michele paid tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The 32-year-old actress - who starred alongside Cory in 'Glee' - took to Instagram to hail the late actor, who died of a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol on July 13, 2013.

Alongside an image of a setting sun, Lea - who dated Cory from 2012 until his death - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''The light always remains [love heart emoji (sic)''

Cory's mother, Ann McGregor, previously revealed Lea broke the news of Cory's tragic death to her.

Ann said she'd never be able to forget the moment she found out the news as the actress rang her up ''screaming'' down the phone.

She recalled: ''I got a call from Lea and she was screaming on the phone. She was yelling, 'Is it true, is it true about Cory?' and I said, 'What about Cory?' I had heard nothing. And then police knocked on my front door. I went into a state of numbness. I just shut off all emotions, and I was numb.''

Although Ann eventually came to terms with the loss of her son - who died at the age of just 31 - there were, initially, times when she'd convince herself Cory would call her ''soon''.

She explained: ''I knew it was real, but there were times when I could lie to myself and say, 'He's in Los Angeles, he'll call me soon.' I'm still always hanging on edge.

''When you lose someone who is such a big part of you, you lose all purpose for living.''