Lea Michele has paid tribute to Cory Monteith on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The 'Scream Queens' actress shared a picture of herself and her former boyfriend - who she dated from November 2011 until his untimely passing from an overdose in 2013 - on her Twitter account and admitted she still loves and misses him.

She captioned the black and white image: ''Hard to believe it's been 4 years ... We miss you C ... love you more (sic)''

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress penned a track for her latest album 'Places' about Cory, but recently admitted she considered dropping the song, 'Hey You', from the record because she still finds talking about the late star ''hard''.

She said: ''I wasn't originally thinking of including that on the album. It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about. But it just felt so beautiful. It wasn't about loss, it wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love.

''I love it so much, and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life. I don't talk much more beyond that. When you come to my concert, that's really when I open up and dive into what these songs personally mean to me.

''At the end of the day, the song is pretty specific, and people are gonna make of it what they want, but I wanted to make a song about loss that wasn't necessarily sad. I wanted to show this beautiful moment and there's a little bit more of a deeper story that goes with it that I talk about in my concert.''