Lea Michele goes travelling to help her be better at her job.

The 'Scream Queens' star likes to set aside time to go on vacation as she feels having that time to ''recharge'' makes her a better singer and actress.

She said: ''I'm not a very big splurger. I don't shop a ton. When I spend money, I spent it on vacations and recharging. I visit the places that I love, and I'm sort of a repeat traveller.

''I love to travel and it's been so exciting for me, especially this past year to go on some adventures with my friends and with my family.''

And the 30-year-old star is excited to see places she hasn't been to before when she goes on tour later this year.

She added to Jet Set: ''I'm the most excited to get to travel and see a bunch of places that I've never been before. I'm stopping in Seattle for one of my tour dates and I've never been to Seattle before. I can't wait to see it. I can't wait to explore the city. I'm going from London next week. I have a sold-out concert there.

''It's about doing what I love and getting to have these incredible experiences along the way ... It helps me do better at my job. It really does make me feel so good and makes me work even harder. I just went on an amazing trip to Hawaii with a bunch of my girlfriends, then I went to Napa a few weeks ago. That's my time to recharge.''

Meanwhile, Lea previously revealed she is in ''such an incredible place in her life'' right now.

She said: ''I feel like I'm in such an incredible place in my life right now, and there's definitely those personal songs on the album and especially my concerts. I break down the songs and I tell everyone what they're about, so that's where I get really personal and that's where I open up ... I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we'll Taylor Swift a few people left and right.''