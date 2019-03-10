Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are married.

The 32-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Rachel Berry in 'Glee' - and Zandy tied the knot in front of friends and family in Napa, California, on Saturday (09.03.19).

The brunette beauty wore a white strapless gown and a long veil for the special occasion, according to People, which also reports that Lea wore her hair slicked back in a stylish updo.

Jonathan Groff - Lea's best friend - served as the actress' maid of honour, while Becca Tobin and Darren Criss were among the guests.

The romantic ceremony was officiated by Ryan Murphy.

Prior to her wedding day, Lea admitted that planning the ceremony with the help of Darren Criss, her former 'Glee' co-star, was ''really special''.

The actress freely confessed to leaning on her long-time friend for some much-needed wedding advice.

She said: ''If you would have told me during 'Glee' like, 'Hey, in a couple years you guys are going to both be on a tour together, both getting engaged at the same time, both planning your weddings at the same time' - it's so special.''

Darren, 32, recently married Mia Swier and Lea loved collaborating with him.

Speaking about their wedding preparations, she said: ''Just having someone that we can talk to and be like, 'What are you doing for this?' and 'What are your thoughts on that?' It was really special.

''But also as friends to be in this very important moment of our life together. [It's] less about giving tips about planning, just sort of being able to look at someone that you love and be like, 'Oh wow, you know what this feels like right now.'''