Lea Michele loves spending Christmas in the kitchen.

The 33-year-old actress really enjoys the festive season because it means she gets down time from work and is able to spend time whipping up ''yummy'' soup.

Speaking to E! News, the former 'Glee' star said: ''I love making a hearty vegetable soup with potatoes and tons of veggies.

''Something yummy to have on a cold winter day. Everyone always loves it!''

The brunette beauty is no doubt looking forward to seeing what gift she has under the tree from her husband Zandy Reich this year after he gave her a ''wedding survival guide'' last year ahead of their big day in March 2019.

She said recently: ''I just told my husband what I want for Christmas, which I've never done before and he is such a great gift giver.

''Last year, he gave me a wedding survival guide, which was the cutest thing ever. He made this beautiful box [with] labels and photos and it was all of my favourite things to help me get through wedding planning - a gift certificate to a massage, a membership to this yoga place I love, a Sugarfish [restaurant] certificate. How cute is that?''

The 'Same Time, Next Christmas' star admitted she and her spouse haven't yet established many holiday traditions but are looking forward to spending the festive season with her family.

She said: ''Right now, we haven't got a lot of new traditions but this will be our third or fourth year where we're all together with my mom and dad. We do Christmas on the East Coast, we cook, we watch movies, my mom makes us wear ugly sweaters, we're in pyjamas all day, we sit outside by the fire ... it's just cozy.''