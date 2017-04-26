Lea Michele is in ''such an incredible place in her life'' right now.

The 'Scream Queens' star insists she is in such a good place in her personal life and is happy to open up about her home life on her new LP 'Places'.

She said: ''I feel like I'm in such an incredible place in my life right now, and there's definitely those personal songs on the album and especially my concerts. I break down the songs and I tell everyone what they're about, so that's where I get really personal and that's where I open up ... I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we'll Taylor Swift a few people left and right.''

And the 30-year-old singer and actress really enjoys working out as it makes her feel good about herself.

She added to E! News: ''I love working out. I work out to feel good but also so I can eat whatever I want. I want to be able to enjoy myself. I'm Italian. I like to eat big meals.

''I love red wine. And you know also when you're travelling and stuff like that I like trying new restaurants and going on adventures, so I can't limit myself.

''I'm good in the sense that I've never eaten fast food. I do not drink soda. I don't eat candy. Like my house is healthy, so when I'm saying I'm eating a lot it's like good food that's worth it.''

Meanwhile, Lea previously admitted she is ''really happy'' with where her life is going.

She said: ''Beauty I think comes from the happiness within. And I'm really happy with my life right now.''

''I've never thankfully had a period where I had an unhealthy relationship with my body or food. But just the fact that I went from being someone who casually worked out to now someone who really works out, I think is the biggest accomplishment of the year.''