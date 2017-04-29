Lea Michele has ''never eaten'' fast food.

The former 'Glee' star - who regularly shares photographs online of her hiking around the mountains - has admitted her passion for health stems further than just exercise as she's never let a greasy takeaway pass through her lips.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I'm good in the sense that I've never eaten fast food. I do not drink soda. I don't eat candy. Like my house is healthy, so when I'm saying I'm eating a lot it's like good food that's worth it.''

Although she doesn't tuck into calorific treats, the 30-year-old actress works out so that she can enjoy a glass of wine from time-to-time.

She explained: ''I love working out. I work out to feel good, but also so I can eat whatever I want.

''I want to be able to enjoy myself. I'm Italian. I like to eat big meals. I love red wine. And you know also when you're traveling and stuff like that I like trying new restaurants and going on adventures, so I can't limit myself.''

Lea - who was left devastated almost four years ago when her then-boyfriend Cory Monteith tragically died from an overdose - feels really ''content'' with her life right now and is looking forward to the release of her new album 'Places'.

She said: ''I feel like I'm in such an incredible place in my life right now, and there's definitely those personal songs on the album and especially my concerts. I break down the songs and I tell everyone what they're about, so that's where I get really personal and that's where I open up. I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we'll Taylor Swift a few people left and right.''