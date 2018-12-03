Lea Michele doesn't think 'Glee' can ever be remade.

The 32-year-old American actress appeared in the Fox musical series as Rachel Berry, who was one of the most talented singers in William McKinley High School's glee club and she got to sing memorable covers of tracks like Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way' and Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love'.

'Glee' - which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan - piloted in 2009 and finished six years later, but Lea doesn't think it can ever be recreated because the cast shared such an ''incredible'' bond and it was such a unique television moment.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about whether 'Glee' could be remade, Lea said: ''Well I definitely think that was such an incredible moment in time. Obviously any show or any movie or anything that brings music into people's homes and bring that, you know, positive energy that 'Glee' brought, we would obviously love to see something like that. But what we had was such a special moment in time with our cast and where things were at in the world and with those episodes that Ryan Murphy created. I don't think that could ever be recreated but it might in another way or in another form and that would also be amazing. But what we did with our cast and our show, I just think you can't replicate that.''

Lea is currently on tour with her 'Glee' co-star Darren Criss - who played Blaine Anderson on the hit show - and are both singing tracks from the highly-successful series alongside their own music, including Lea's 'Places' and Darren's 'Homework'.

Darren, 31, admits the tour with Lea has been an incredible experience and it has felt special to ''give something back'' to their loyal fans.

He said: ''We've been very lucky in the past few years, and one of the many things that made 'Glee' pretty extraordinary is that it came off at the dawn of social media and at this new interactivity of what was happening in pop culture and how people were consuming it.

''We got to witness a lot of the kids and them growing with us and so if social media was to have started now, a lot of their enthusiasm would have been a shock and a surprise. People have a special place in their hearts for 'Glee' which is something I truly can't believe and I'm glad we can give them something as a thank you, so be able to give that back is really nice.''

The 'LM/DC Tour' is travelling around the UK and Ireland this week and fans can go to lmdctour.com for tickets and information.