Lea Michele is dating Zandy Reich.

The 'Scream Queens' star is reportedly in a relationship with her longtime pal and the president of clothing company AYR.

A source told People magazine: ''They've been friends for a long time, a few years. Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now.''

The couple were spotted holding hands on Tuesday as they walked around New York City and both looked really happy.

It comes after the 30-year-old singer and actress paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on the fourth anniversary of his death.

She wrote: ''Hard to believe it's been 4 years ... We miss you C ... love you more (sic)''

And Lea wrote a song about Cory on her latest album 'Places' but admits she considered dropping it from the LP at first because she still finds it ''hard'' talking about the actor.

She said: ''I wasn't originally thinking of including that on the album. It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about. But it just felt so beautiful. It wasn't about loss, it wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love.

''I love it so much, and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life. I don't talk much more beyond that. When you come to my concert, that's really when I open up and dive into what these songs personally mean to me.

''At the end of the day, the song is pretty specific, and people are gonna make of it what they want, but I wanted to make a song about loss that wasn't necessarily sad. I wanted to show this beautiful moment and there's a little bit more of a deeper story that goes with it that I talk about in my concert.''