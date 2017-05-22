Lea Michele was reduced to tears after meeting Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (21.05.17).

The 30-year-old actress was seated alongside a star-studded list of musicians for the ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena - but her personal highlight of the evening was getting to meet Celine, who she subsequently described as her ''idol''.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of them two of them, Lea wrote on Instagram: ''Tonight was the best night of my life. What an honor to introduce my idol @celinedion at the @bbmas and meet her after.. she is an kind as she is talented. (sic)''

Earlier this month, the 'Glee' actress said Celine is an ''inspiration'' for how she dealt with the death of her husband in 2016.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker lost René Angelil to cancer in January last year, and Lea - whose boyfriend Corey Monteith died from a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol in 2013 - praised the singer for holding herself with ''dignity and respect'' throughout the ordeal.

Reflecting on the tone of her second studio album, 'Places', Lea said: ''I've really embraced my sound with this record and my roots of being a theatrical performer and my influences of Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion.

''Those women were just sources of inspiration for me, nothing that I felt like I ever had to live up to - but they were incredible inspirations.

''I look at someone like Céline and how she has held herself with such dignity and respect. She just lost the love of her life, and she holds herself with such poise; and she's taking care of her voice and trying to stay true to herself. I adore her. And obviously Barbra Streisand - they've always been these role models for me growing up, and it made me work harder and take better care of myself to just be the best that I can be.''