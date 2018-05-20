Lea Michele is dedicating a little bit of time each day to wedding planning.

The 'Glee' star can't wait until she ties the knot with Zandy Reich and says she is making it her ''priority'' to start putting things together for the big day.

She said: ''It doesn't feel real yet. I'm definitely thinking about [wedding planning]! I'm a busy person and I feel like you have to make it a priority because if you don't, there's always stuff that's going to come and get in the way and take your time and attention. I try to make sure I try to carve out a little bit of time every day to just chip away at some planning.''

And the 31-year-old actress and singer knew Zandy was ''the one'' when she realised her father liked him more than he liked her.

Asked how she knew he was the one, she added to People magazine: ''I think when I realised my father potentially liked him more than me. I really think that's when I realised he was the one!''

Meanwhile, Lea previously confessed that she thought her boyfriend was joking when he proposed to her.

Showing off her new four-carat elongated radiant cut diamond engagement ring, she said: ''I was so surprised, I kept saying, 'Stop joking around, stop joking around!' I keep thinking [the ring] is borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.''

Lea and Zandy - who is the president of clothing company AYR - were first romantically linked in July 2017.

A source said of their romance at the time: ''They've been friends for a long time, a few years. Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now.''