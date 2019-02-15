Lea Michele has asked Ryan Murphy to officiate her wedding.

The 32-year-old actress-and-singer - who met the writer and producer when she played Rachel Berry in his show 'Glee' - is preparing to tie the knot with Zandy Reich and has revealed that many of her former co-stars are going to be helping make the couple's big day special.

She told Brides magazine: ''I asked Ryan Murphy if he will officiate my wedding.''

Lea recently completed a co-headlining tour with Darren Criss - who played Blaine Anderson on the show - and she told the the publication he ''better'' perform at the wedding as she is going to be serenading him when he gets hitched to his fiancee Mia Swier.

She said: ''[Darren] better perform, I'm performing at his wedding!''

Though her wedding planning and guest list is well underway, Lea - who got engaged to the clothing business owner in April - says she is in no rush to head down the aisle as they want to make sure they carefully consider where they want their nuptials to take place.

She said: ''We're really taking our time to make sure we're really happy because we are from the East Coast but we live on the West Coast.

''So it could be an East Coast wedding, it could be a West Coast wedding, it could be a Montana wedding, so we're really just taking our time to just make sure we know exactly where we want to be.''

As well as Darren and Ryan, 'Glee' star Jonathan Groff (Jesse St. James) is Lea's maid of honour and

Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) and Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester) have also been invited.

The brunette beauty had previously revealed that Ryan was like a father figure to her and how important it was to get his ''seal of approval'' of her future husband.

She said: ''So Ryan is like my family.

''One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it.

''Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.''