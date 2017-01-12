Lea Delaria and her fiancée Chelsea Fairless have announced they have split by photoshopping themselves onto a wedding picture of the late David Gest and Liza Minnelli beside Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star and the fashion stylist called off their engagement just days after their scheduled wedding date and have attempted to lighten the news by sharing the mock-up photo on Instagram accompanied by Roxette's 1987 hit song 'It Must Have Been Love'.

Lea and Chelsea dressed as divorced couple David and Liza - who were close friends of the late Michael and Elizabeth - and wrote alongside the post: ''Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable.

''Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other.''

The couple was set to wed on Sunday (08.01.17) which was also the date of Lea's late parents' wedding anniversary.

The actress announced their engagement in February 2015 and said at the time: ''It's going to be in New York, but we're still trying to find the spot! We're going to do a night wedding and we're going to go right to the dancing. It's safe to say that is will be the event of the season, or a total s**t show.''

Her ''really good pal'' and comedian Sandra Bernhard was set to officiate the ceremony.