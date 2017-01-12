The 58-year-old actress, who plays Big Boo in the prison drama, was set to wed the fashion editor on 8 January (17), her late parents' wedding anniversary, and had publicly discussed their plans for a non-traditional ceremony in interviews.

However, she has now revealed on Instagram the wedding has been called off and they have parted ways amicably. In the video, she shared one image of their old engagement photo, in which they are superimposed next to Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor while dressed in wedding attire.

It Must Have Been Love by Roxette can be heard when the video is played, in particular the lyrics, "It must have been love but it's over now".

In the caption, she wrote, "Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of (former couple) David (Gest) and Liza (Minnelli), with one small exception: our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative.

"We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support xoxo Lea & @female_trouble." 678cvx

The actress popped the question to Chelsea, who she met through co-star Emma Myles, at the Netflix party following Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in early 2015 but kept the news quiet until she announced it onstage at a Lincoln Center event in New York on Thursday night in February (15).

Lea had previously revealed they had planned to have comedienne Sandra Bernhard to officiate the ceremony, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson to be her best man and her co-star Uzo Aduba was due to perform.