LCD Soundsystem have cancelled their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Then band's concert promoter's Frontier Touring confirmed their run of shows Down Under have been axed due to ''unforeseen conflicts'', but admitted the 'All My Friends' hitmakers are keen to perform in Australia and New Zealand ''soon''.

Frontier said in a statement on their website: ''LCD Soundsystem and Frontier Touring regret to advise the cancellation of the Australia/New Zealand leg of their tour due to unforeseen conflicts.

''The band extend their sincere apologies for the cancellation and hope to return down under soon.''

LCD Soundsystem - who split in 2011 before getting back together in 2015 - were due to kick off the Australian leg of their tour on February 12 with a show in Perth before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

After that, they planned to hop over to New Zealand to play at Auckland's Spark Arena on February 24.

Australian musician Nick Murphy was due to be their opening act.

Last year, LCD Soundsystem announced they are to hit the road in South America and Europe this year in support of their recent fourth studio album 'American Dream'.

Those dates, which include shows in Chile, Argentina, Dublin, Portugal and Scotland, are expected to still go ahead.

The group are due to headline the Friday night of All Points East Festival on May 25 at London's Victoria Park, supported by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, and Glass Animals.

Bjork, The XX and The National are the other headliners announced for the music extravaganza, and the likes of Beck, Lykke Li, Father John Misty and Warpaint are also on the bill.