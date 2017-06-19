LCD Soundsystem have announced their first album in seven years.

The American electronic rock band will release 'American Dream' - the much-awaited follow-up to 2010's 'This Is Happening' - on September 2.

The record from James Murphy's band will include the album title track and 'Call The Police', plus new songs 'Emotional Haircut', 'Change Yr Mind' and 'Other Voices'.

The 'All My Friends' hitmakers have also announced tour dates including a show at Manchester's The Warehouse Project on September 16 and 1,

They are set to perform at Glasgow's iconic Barrowland Ballroom on September 19, before concluding the run at London's Alexandra Palace on September 22.

The new album is as much as shock as it is a surprise for fans of the band as they disbanded after releasing 'This Is Happening' in 2011.

On April 12, 2011, Murphy confirmed the release of their final show on DVD.

They also served up a documentary called 'Shut Up' and 'Play the Hits', chronicling the 47-year-old frontman's final 48 hours on stage and before and after the their last show at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 2, 2011.

The Alexandra Palace gig marks LCD Soundsystem's first headline show in London since recently reforming in 2015 and follows numerous wildly successful festival appearances around the UK and abroad.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (21.06.17) at Gigs And Tours, Goldenvoice and AXS.

LCD Soundsystem's 2017 UK tour dates are as follows:

Sat 16 Sep - Warehouse Project, Manchester

Sun 17 Sep - Warehouse Project, Manchester

Tue 19 Sep - Barrowland, Glasgow

Fri 22 Sep - Alexandra Palace, London