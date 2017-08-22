Laverne Cox is working with Beyonce on a secret project, and can't believe she's lucky enough to get to work with one of her idols.
The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress has announced she's teaming up with the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world with her husband Jay-Z - on a mysterious project, and can't believe she's lucky enough to get to work with one of her idols.
Asked how the collaboration came about, Laverne said: ''I have no idea, to be perfectly honest. Does she like, pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It's pretty amazing.''
Laverne and the 35-year-old singer first met during the Grammy awards earlier this year, where the beauty said she though she would ''freak out'', and is amazed she felt a ''sense of calm'' when they met.
Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I met her at the Grammys for the first time earlier this year, and I thought the first time I met Beyonce I would totally start crying and freak out and I was always ... Literally for years I was like 'I don't wanna freak out, I wanna be like really calm,' and I thought I would cry. But I swear to you, a sense of calm comes over you when you meet the Queen.''
It isn't the first time the 32-year-old actress has spoken highly of the 'Halo' singer - who also has five-year-old Blue Ivy with her spouse - either, as she previously praised her for teaching her the importance of hard work.
She said: ''Beyonce represents excellence. Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen.
''There were so many moments when I was shooting 'Rocky Horror' and I'd be exhausted. My body would be hurting and I'd be like, 'Beyonce. Beyonce does this.' You have to just put in the work.''
