Laverne Cox is working with Beyonce on a secret project.

The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress has announced she's teaming up with the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world with her husband Jay-Z - on a mysterious project, and can't believe she's lucky enough to get to work with one of her idols.

Asked how the collaboration came about, Laverne said: ''I have no idea, to be perfectly honest. Does she like, pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It's pretty amazing.''

Laverne and the 35-year-old singer first met during the Grammy awards earlier this year, where the beauty said she though she would ''freak out'', and is amazed she felt a ''sense of calm'' when they met.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I met her at the Grammys for the first time earlier this year, and I thought the first time I met Beyonce I would totally start crying and freak out and I was always ... Literally for years I was like 'I don't wanna freak out, I wanna be like really calm,' and I thought I would cry. But I swear to you, a sense of calm comes over you when you meet the Queen.''

It isn't the first time the 32-year-old actress has spoken highly of the 'Halo' singer - who also has five-year-old Blue Ivy with her spouse - either, as she previously praised her for teaching her the importance of hard work.

She said: ''Beyonce represents excellence. Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen.

''There were so many moments when I was shooting 'Rocky Horror' and I'd be exhausted. My body would be hurting and I'd be like, 'Beyonce. Beyonce does this.' You have to just put in the work.''