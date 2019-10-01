Laverne Cox wants ''gentlemen to slide into her DMs.''

The 'Orange is the New Black' star only split from her boyfriend Kyle Draper four months ago but she's already on the hunt for a new man as she's asked eligible bachelors - preferably living in Los Angeles - to private message her on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account, she said: ''Single lady here. It's ok to slide into my DM's gentlemen. Don't be scared. Just be respectful. Los Angeles area preferred. Talk soon. #TransIsBeautiful (sic).''

The 47-year-old actress announced that she and Kyle had gone their separate ways after two years together in June because they had grown apart.

She explained: ''@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it's time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement. We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well. That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified. Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both. I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together.

''We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now it's just time to move on separately. We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. It's possible. (sic)''

Kyle - who is the CEO of the record label Mateo Sound - said in his own statement: ''@lavernecox and I have broken up, and she wrote the most beautiful statement that sums up our feelings perfectly.''