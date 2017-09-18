Laverne Cox's ''breath was taken'' when she first saw the dress she wore to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy awards.

The 45-year-old actress adorned a metallic floor-length gown to the star studded bash, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17), and the star's stylist, Christina Pacelli, has revealed Laverne was ''immediately awestruck'' when she first locked eyes on the ensemble.

Speaking to WWD about the 'Orange is the New Black' star's reaction to her outfit, the fashion guru said: ''When (Laverne) saw this gown for the first time, her breath was taken. She was immediately awestruck, fell in love with everything about it and the idea of this dress in gunmetal - it showed in gold on the runway. Laverne's skin tone looks great with this shade of gunmetal. She could see that vision when we sat down together.''

But Christina has revealed her and Laverne had to start planning her attire for the extravagant event with ''much greater lead time'' than anyone else because of the Alabama-born star's body shape.

She explained: ''Laverne is not a sample size, so we have to start the planning process with much greater lead time than another woman in Hollywood who is.''

But Laverne was not fazed by the fact her garments, and her shoes had to be custom made to fit her, because the LGBT advocate has embraced her ''beautiful body''.

Christina added: ''Laverne is open about the fact that she's not a sample size woman in Hollywood.

''Her body is beautiful, she embraces that, but we have to work on custom things because samples are what is available to us and it doesn't work for everyone. We celebrate the fact that she's a beautiful woman with a beautiful body.''