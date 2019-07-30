Laverne Cox had a fangirl moment when she spoke to The Duchess of Sussex over the phone.

The 47-year-old actress and LGBTQ+ rights activist received a surprise call from the 37-year-old royal ''just last week'' to discuss her inclusion in Duchess Meghan's 'Forces for Change' issue of British Vogue magazine, which she spent several months guest-editing with Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful.

And the 'Orange Is the New Black' star revealed how she told Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry last May - she has been a fan of her since she starred in US legal drama 'Suits', which the former actress played Rachel Zane on between 2011 and 2017.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their conversation, Laverne said: ''I did not find that out until last week.

''[British Vogue editor-in-chief] Edward Enninful called me at 9:30 in the morning and he's like, 'I have someone on the phone for you,' and it was the Duchess of Sussex.

''She was so lovely.

''She just thanked me for being an inspiration and to keep it up.''

The former 'Doubt' star said Meghan ''seemed surprised'' that she was a fan of her's since her 'Suits' days.

She added: ''I did tell her I had been a fan of 'Suits' since the beginning -- I had been a fan of hers since then.

''I just loved her on the show. She just said, 'Awww.' She seemed surprised.''

Laverne is among 15 inspirational women on the cover of the prestigious publication's September issue, which also features the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Gemma Chan, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Jameela Jamil.

And when the issue hits shelves, the 'Glam Masters' star will become the first transgender British Vogue cover star.

She said: ''It's a dream come true.

''It's been one of my biggest dreams and here it is.''

The issue - which also features a ''candid'' interview with The Duke of Sussex and an interview with Meghan conducted by Michelle Obama - focuses on the ''values, causes and people making impact in the world today''.