Lauryn Hill has won a lawsuit against her cousin.

The 44-year-old singer sued Gerald Hill last year after he failed to pay back a $65,000 loan she gave him in June 2017 and, after he still didn't pay a penny towards the sum, a judge has now ruled in her favour.

The judge said: ''Judgment is hereby entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant in the amount of $72,886.62 consisting of $71,228.95 in damages, including contractual interest, attorneys' fees in the amount of $1,401 and costs in the amount of $256.67.''

Lauryn and Gerald had a written contract over the loan, which stated the Fugees star offered the money interest free if he repaid it by September 2017. After that date, the debt would grow with a 10% annual interest until it was paid off.

The 'Killing Me Softly' hitmaker then launched legal action for breach of contract in July 2018 after Gerald paid to pay.

Her court documents declared: ''Defendant did not repay any portion of the loan on or before September 15, 2017, triggering the intertest rate provision of the Loan Agreement.

''Furthermore, despite demand for repayment, to date Defendant has not repaid any of the $65,000 principal due and owing under the loan agreement or any of the interest amounts that became due and owing following Defendant's non-payment.''

According to The Blast, although the ruling was made in August, the case is still ongoing and Lauryn went back to court late last month because Gerald has failed to respond to subpoenas asking him to turn over his financial documents.