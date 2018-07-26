Lauryn Hill has cancelled ''a select number of dates'' on her anniversary tour.

The 'Doo Wop' hitmaker has announced that she's been forced to axe four shows and postpone three on her 'Miseducation' tour - a celebration to mark 20 years since her hit album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' - due to ''unforeseen circumstances.''

Live Nation said: ''Due to unforeseen production issues, a select number of dates on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour have been postponed or cancelled. For postponed shows, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.''

Her gigs in North Carolina - Charlotte and Raleigh - have both been scrapped, while her show in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Virginia Beach have also been cancelled.

The Nashville date has been moved to October 11, while the Atlanta show has been shifted to October 13 and the Miami concert will now take place on October 15.

The schedule change comes just days after the 43-year-old singer's concert in Toronto, Canada, was heavily criticised for its sound quality and her late arrival on stage.

Despite her decision to scrap some dates, the likes of M.I.A., A$AP Rocky, Nas, Big Boi, Santigold, SZA, Dave Chappelle, and Busta Rhymes are among the many guests expected to appear on stage with her throughout the tour.

In October and November, she is to bring the tour to Europe, but the support acts are not expected to join her. Although, it's not yet known whether she will announce a different line-up for the European leg of the tour.

She said recently: ''This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence.

''It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date.

''I loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement.

''Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression.

''I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm.''

A portion of ticket sales go to Lauryn's MLH Fund, which supports education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives.