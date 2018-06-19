Lauryn Hill will be joined by M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Nas and other guest support acts on her 'Miseducation' anniversary tour.

The 'Doo Wop' hitmaker is performing a world tour to celebrate 20 years since the release of her debut solo album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' and has announced a star-studded line-up of special guests for the North American shows.

Lauryn will also be joined by Dave Chapelle, De La Soul, A$AP Rocky, SZA, Big Boi, Santigold, and Kelela on a rotating list of support acts during the first leg of the tour.

The 43-year-old singer will kick off her shows at the St. Kitts Music Festival in the West Indies on June 30, before playing Virginia on July 5 and touring the US throughout July, August and September.

In October and November she is to bring the tour to Europe, but the support acts are not expected to join her.

It is not known if she will announce a different line-up for the European leg of the tour.

Lauryn said: ''This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence.

''It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date.

''I loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement.

''Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression.

''I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm.''

A portion of ticket sales go to Lauryn's MLH Fund, which supports education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives.