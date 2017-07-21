Laurie Holden has signed up for 'Dragged Across Concrete'.

The 'Walking Dead' actress will appear alongside Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn in the crime thriller, which is being directed and written by 'Bone Tomahawk' filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holden will play a former police officer, the wife of Gibson's character.

'Hacksaw Ridge' co-stars Gibson and Vaughn will play a detective duo who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes a media storm.

With not much going for them, the pair will turn to the criminal underworld but things don't go according to plan.

Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures will produce the Lionsgate/Summit motion picture along with Zahler's frequent collaborators, Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate and Assemble Media's Jack Heller.

'Dragged Across Concrete' will also reconnect Vaughn and Zahler who last year wrapped shooting on upcoming prison drama 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' which also stars Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson.

What's more, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones and Shafin Diamond will be executive producers on the project.

Holden, 47, is known for her three-year portrayal of Andrea in 31 episodes of 'The Walking Dead', and she also portrayed Adele Pinchelow in 'Dumb and Dumber To', Debbie McIlvane in 2005 fantasy movie 'Fantastic Four' and Cybil Bennett in 2006's 'Silent Hill'.