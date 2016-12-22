Laurence Fox says he will remain ''great mates'' with ex-girlfriend Vogue Williams despite their split.

The 38-year-old actor was first reported to have struck up a blossoming romance with the 30-year-old model just a few months ago, and although their brief relationship ended last week, Laurence says the pair will continue to be friends.

Speaking about his relationship with Vogue - whom he first developed a friendship with on TV show 'Bear Grylls: Mission Survive' last year - the 'Lewis' actor said: ''We're just really great mates. We have always just been good mates before [meeting on] 'Bear Grylls: Mission Survive' and we continue to be really great mates.

''There's no other else really to say, but we're just great friends.''

The romance for the pair came after Laurence split from his wife Billie Piper, 34, with whom he shares two sons, Winston, eight, and Eugene, four.

Laurence and Billie got married on December 31 in 2007, but now the 'Becoming Jane' actor says he's never been a ''huge fan'' of New Year's Eve, which falls on the same day.

He said of his holiday plans: ''I've got a feeling it might be quite a quiet one for me ... I've never really been a huge New Year's Eve fan so it isn't going to be the kind of celebration that it's been in the past.

''I haven't made any plans but I think I'll see friends, so it might be a bit like what it was back in 'those' days.''

And since Laurence won't be spending Christmas day as a complete family, the star has arranged to have a special festive celebration with his sons on Friday (23.12.16) instead.

He told MailOnline: ''Santa has kindly agreed to come a day early this year, which is very kind of him. So he's coming on the 23rd because we've done a deal. Then, the kids are off to their mum's the next day.

''It will be my first year without [the boys] so I'll have to check in with other divorced people. Perhaps I'll go down to my mum and dad's!''