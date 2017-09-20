Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have gone their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.
Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have split.
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star and the 48-year-old actress have gone their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.
Gina - who shares 10-year-old daughter Delilah with Laurence - said in a statement: ''With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.
''Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side.''
The release of the statement comes less than a day after Gina was spotted kissing another man. The man was thought to be entrepreneur Kevin Wright.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column previously: ''I think when you've been married a long time and you become single, you look for someone that has what your ex was missing. I think she finds in Kevin when she didn't find in [Laurence Fishburne].
''He's the opposite of a Hollywood guy - he's just cowboy-type, 'I'm going to go ride my horse' type of guy. Kevin wouldn't date someone who was in a happy marriage. His understanding was that they [Torres and Fishburne] were separated and co-parenting.''
