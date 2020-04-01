Lauren London didn't think she'd ''survive'' Nipsey Hussle's death.

The 35-year-old actress - who has three-year-old Kross with the late rapper and 10-year-old Cameron with former partner Lil Wayne - marked the one-year anniversary of her boyfriend's murder with a heartfelt tribute on social media and admitted she still feels as much ''pain'' now as she did the day he passed away.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Time is deceptive. It's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this.''

Lauren vowed to continue to ''stand strong'' because of the rapper - whose real name was Ermias Asghedom - and pledged to continue to ''honour'' him and make him ''proud'' throughout her life.

She continued: ''Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.

''With every breath I take I honour you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another.''

Nipsey - who also had 11-year-old daughter Emani from another relationship - was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles last year.