Lauren London has paid a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the anniversary of his death.
Lauren London didn't think she'd ''survive'' Nipsey Hussle's death.
The 35-year-old actress - who has three-year-old Kross with the late rapper and 10-year-old Cameron with former partner Lil Wayne - marked the one-year anniversary of her boyfriend's murder with a heartfelt tribute on social media and admitted she still feels as much ''pain'' now as she did the day he passed away.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Time is deceptive. It's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this.''
Lauren vowed to continue to ''stand strong'' because of the rapper - whose real name was Ermias Asghedom - and pledged to continue to ''honour'' him and make him ''proud'' throughout her life.
She continued: ''Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.
''With every breath I take I honour you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another.''
Nipsey - who also had 11-year-old daughter Emani from another relationship - was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles last year.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Montana Moore is a thirty-something flight attendant who has achieved the inevitable and become the...
Shirley and her Aunt Bam go to the doctor's, where Shirley is told that her...
Watch the trailer for I Love You, Beth CooperDenis Cooverman is the valedictorian in his...
Watching Chris Robinson's ATL - hip code slang for Atlanta (and just when I got...