Lauren London will always be grateful she got to ''experience'' Nipsey Hussle.

The 34-year-old star paid a touching tribute to her late partner - who was shot and killed last month at the age of 33 - at his memorial service in Los Angeles on Thursday (11.04.19), and also spoke of the ''pain'' that their two-year-old son Kross will never really remember his dad.

Referring to the rapper by his real name, which was Ermias Asghedom, she said: ''Ermias I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you... I'm totally myself when I'm with you.

''My pain is for my two-year-old who probably won't remember how much his dad loved him...

''Ermias said you can't possess people, you can only experience them. And I'm so grateful I got to experience such a man.

''His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light.''

The 'ATL' actress thanked Nipsey for making her ''more of a woman'' with his encouragement and support and admitted he will always the love of her life.

She continued: ''He would listen to audiobooks at night and I would tease him... but I thought that was the coolest s**t ever.

''You've made me into more of a woman. You have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher. 'You've been the greatest boyfriend to me. You and I work. We fit. And you're the coolest guy in the world to me still.

''Ermias, the love of my life. 'Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you, I feel you everywhere.

''I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and until we meet again, the Marathon continues.''

Earlier in the service, which took place at the Staples Center, Lauren's nine-year-old son Cameron - whose father is Lil Wayne - took to the stage and recalled Nipsey coming to him in a dream two days after his death.

The youngster said: ''I was in paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, 'What up Killa' cause that's my nickname to him.

''I turned around, yelled his name and gave him a hug. Shortly after he was gone but it was still cool I guess.''

Thousands of guests, including the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce, were in attendance for the memorial, which saw Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, NBA stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden, YG, Hussle's brother and his mother all paid tribute at the service.

Written tributes were also read out from Barack Obama and Kendrick Lamar.

After the memorial, the guests joined in a 25-mile long procession to a funeral home where the 'Racks in the Middle' singer will be laid to rest.

The public memorial took place a day after a private funeral service.