Lauren London is ''completely lost'' following the death of Nipsey Hussle.

The 34-year-old actress has broken her silence since the tragic passing of her longtime partner over the weekend, as she admitted she is ''lost without'' him.

Sharing a picture of him on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I am completely lost ... I've lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul. I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.''

Rapper Nipsey Hussle died at the age of 33, when he was shot outside his clothing store The Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles on March 31.

Over the past few days, the Los Angeles Police Department put a public call out for the man they want to track down as a result of the shooting, which also left two other men injured. The man has since been arrested and is in police custody.

A statement released by the police at the time read: ''Detectives from LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect involved in a multiple victim shooting, which resulted in homicide. On March 31, 2019, around 3:20pm, three male adults were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd.

''The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them. The victims were struck and fell to the ground. The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the area ... The vehicle was driven by an unidentified female.

''Two victims were transported to local hospitals and one refused medical treatment at the scene. One victim, Ermias Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle, died as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained.''

Lauren and Nipsey had a two-year-old son Kross together and he was also a father to daughter Emani, who he had from a previous relationship.