The African music pioneer passed away at his home in Nigeria on Monday (16Jan17), according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of Talking Heads rocker David Byrne's record label Luaka Bop.

"It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we have to announce that the great Nigerian business leader and mythic music pioneer William Onyeabor has passed away at the age of 70," the statement read. "He died peacefully in his sleep following a brief illness, at his home in Enugu, Nigeria."

It went on to describe him as, "An extraordinary artist, businessman and visionary."

Onyeabor self-released a series of nine albums between 1977 and 1985, before quitting music after becoming a born again Christian.

His music gained a new lease of life after he was championed by a number of leading British and American artists, including Byrne whose label oversaw the release of a compilation of his music, titled Who is William Onyeabor? in 2013.

Onyeabor's music was also performed at a series of tribute shows by the Atomic Bomb! Band, a supergroup featuring Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Pat Mahoney of LCD Soundsystem, and the Beastie Boys producer Money Mark.

Byrne, Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Ghost Poet and Bloc Party's Kele Okereke were also among those who performed Onyeabor's songs with the band.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess paid tribute to the Nigerian musician on Twitter, writing, "Aw man, William Onyeabor died. If you haven't heard his music, look him up."

Despite hitting new heights of popularity after the release of Who is William Onyeabor?, the musician's dedication to his religion meant he did not acknowledge his success, and was only interviewed once, by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne in 2014.