Lauren Hutton credits her youthful appearance to good sex.

The 75-year-old actress claims that her secret to looking good is keeping active in the bedroom with her partner.

When asked for her number one beauty tip by PEOPLE, Lauren answered: ''A good man. And certainly don't give up sex - because that's just silly.''

However, she does also have some other tips for maintaining a youthful glow.

In addition to ''laughing, reading and being in nature'', Lauren likes to keep it simple when it comes to beauty products.

She said: ''I used to use a lot of coconut oil. I put that in my hair and all over my body. And then don't use too much makeup.''

Lauren was recently named a global brand ambassador for StriVectin skincare and the company chose her because of her natural good looks and her aversion to cosmetic surgery.

Joan Malloy, CEO of StriVectin, said: ''She is an original. She broke through glass ceilings for women. She speaks volumes for women of her age and she celebrates her age. We love that.

''She was so authentic and that just validated to us that she was such a symbol of empowerment, especially because of the way she felt about aging. She didn't have any work done. She talked about how she got fired when she was in her 40's, from Revlon, because she was too old. It was her attitude, her approach, her spirit, her determination. It just was a natural fit for us.

''She is a role model to younger women and other individuals today. That is just spectacular. We feel that together as a brand, we share a passion and a purpose, and it is about outsmarting aging and really celebrating women at every age.''