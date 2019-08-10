Lauren Goodger ''wasted'' two years on her ex-boyfriend Joey Morrison.

The 32-year-old reality star got together with the criminal while he was in jail for drug offences in 2016 and they split for good last summer, before his release, amid claims he'd been messaging other women, and the former beautician admitted she regrets their time together, especially as it didn't ''look good'' for her to be in a relationship with someone behind bars.

She said: ''The ex was my biggest mistake. With my job, people don't understand that being with someone in jail doesn't look good.

''I wasted two years when I could have been dating. I wish I hadn't waited for him to come out.''

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star's first serious relationship was with Mark Wright - who is now married to Michelle Keegan - and she credits their 10-year romance for making her the person she is today.

She told Closer magazine: ''That relationship was from school and 'TOWIE' was my first TV reality show.

''I'm happy for him and I am sure he's happy for me. Our relationship kind of made me who I am and vice versa.''

Lauren has recently been looking for love on 'Celebs Go Dating' and found the idea of going on the show ''terrifying'' because she doesn't know what to do when she meets a new guy.

She said: ''It was terrifying. I have never been on a date. It is completely out of my comfort zone. I am scared of dating - it is scary.

''I don't even know what I am looking for.''